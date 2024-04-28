Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BR opened at $194.15 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.54 and its 200-day moving average is $194.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

