Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

