Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,234 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $97.34.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Get Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.