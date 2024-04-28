Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 651 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 62.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.91.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

