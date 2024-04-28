Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

