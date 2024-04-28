Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Up 173.3% in April

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 173.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tokyo Electron Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TOELY stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $134.91.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.