Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Tomra Systems ASA Trading Down 3.7 %
Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.
Tomra Systems ASA Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.1199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Tomra Systems ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. Tomra Systems ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.
Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile
Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.
