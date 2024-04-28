Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Down 3.7 %

Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Tomra Systems ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.1199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Tomra Systems ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. Tomra Systems ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.