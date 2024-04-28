Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Toro Energy Stock Performance

TOEYF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. Toro Energy has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

