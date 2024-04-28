Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Toro Energy Stock Performance
TOEYF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. Toro Energy has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
Toro Energy Company Profile
