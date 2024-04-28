Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Short Interest Update

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Touchstone Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

TSBA opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $39.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.56. Touchstone Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

