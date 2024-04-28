Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $270.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $273.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.74. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

