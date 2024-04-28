Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $285.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $273.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

