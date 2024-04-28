Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $285.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s previous close.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $273.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.44 and a 200 day moving average of $226.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,194,000 after buying an additional 116,330 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,128,000 after buying an additional 269,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.