Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.80) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.71). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.11. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.02% and a negative return on equity of 177.97%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TVTX. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $5.26 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $400.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $35,783.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,760.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $41,494.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $35,783.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,760.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,773 shares of company stock worth $300,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.