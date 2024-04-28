Truist Financial Cuts Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target to $38.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,119,000 after buying an additional 749,370 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,138,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 280.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 246,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

