Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.2 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTF opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $10.71.
About Tsingtao Brewery
