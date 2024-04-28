Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
Shares of TSGTY stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tsingtao Brewery
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.