Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

Shares of TSGTY stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

