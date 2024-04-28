Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in April

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsuruha Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TSUSF opened at $76.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30. Tsuruha has a 52 week low of $76.12 and a 52 week high of $91.80.
About Tsuruha
