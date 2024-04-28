Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in April

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsuruha Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TSUSF opened at $76.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30. Tsuruha has a 52 week low of $76.12 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

Get Tsuruha alerts:

About Tsuruha

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical, cosmetic, miscellaneous goods and food products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.