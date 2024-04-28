Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) vs. Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Head to Head Review

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Upland Software has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upland Software and Great Elm Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $297.85 million 0.21 -$179.87 million ($5.76) -0.38 Great Elm Group $8.66 million 6.90 $27.73 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Great Elm Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upland Software.

77.8% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Upland Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Great Elm Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -60.39% 11.39% 1.89% Great Elm Group 81.66% -4.66% -2.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Upland Software and Great Elm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 2 0 0 0 1.00 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upland Software presently has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 74.24%. Given Upland Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal. The company also provides professional services, such as implementation, data extraction, integration and configuration, and training services, as well as customer support services. It serves corporations, government agencies, and small and medium-sized businesses in the financial, consulting, technology, manufacturing, media, telecommunication, insurance, non-profit healthcare, life sciences, retail, and hospitality sectors. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

