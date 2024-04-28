Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.76. Value Line has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 47.81%.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

