Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Venture Price Performance

Shares of Venture stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. Venture has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $64.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27.

Venture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.8137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Venture’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

