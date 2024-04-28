Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) vs. Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Head-To-Head Survey

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and Venus Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $34.81 million 3.24 $6.03 million $0.36 17.94 Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Innovative Solutions and Support has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Innovative Solutions and Support and Venus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 0 N/A Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and Venus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 16.98% 17.20% 11.66% Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14%

Risk & Volatility

Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats Venus Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers the engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utility management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, the Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, and foreign militaries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Venus Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.