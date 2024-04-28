Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.38.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $20.17 on Thursday. Veritex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Veritex by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 22,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Veritex by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Veritex by 968.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after buying an additional 513,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veritex by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 547,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 50,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

