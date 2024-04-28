Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of Victrex stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. Victrex has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $20.03.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

