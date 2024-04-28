Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the March 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

Vivendi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

