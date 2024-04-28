Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 118.3% from the March 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 860.0 days.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $111.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $158.59.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

