WBB Securities Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

WBB Securities reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. WBB Securities currently has a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDTX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $3.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

