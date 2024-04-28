Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CVBF. Hovde Group lowered CVB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

CVB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 59,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,498.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CVB Financial news, CFO E Allen Nicholson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 92,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,038.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 59,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 63,601 shares of company stock worth $1,067,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,594,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,558,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 904.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 375,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

