Wedbush Weighs in on Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COOP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.22.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ COOP opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,500 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.