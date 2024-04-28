Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,028.0 days.

Whitbread Price Performance

Shares of WTBCF opened at $37.97 on Friday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

