Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.56.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$10.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

