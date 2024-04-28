WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WHF stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.28. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 812,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 32.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 16.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.