William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.50 million, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,659,692.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,659,692.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 37,173 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 26,364 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

