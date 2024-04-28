William Blair Weighs in on Stride, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Stride in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.56. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LRN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:LRN opened at $67.08 on Friday. Stride has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 348.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

