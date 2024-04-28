Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSKE. 325 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Daseke by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,422,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 575,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,625,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 277,323 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daseke by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 256,316 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Daseke by 10.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 600,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 55,779 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 20.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 30,932 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.00. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. Daseke had a negative return on equity of 30.76% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.00 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DSKE

Daseke Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.