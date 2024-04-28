Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,563 Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 546.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,247 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 1,983.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49,845 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,146,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 93,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

MHF stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a positive change from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

