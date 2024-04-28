Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 1,315 Shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of The European Equity Fund worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 300,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 307,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

