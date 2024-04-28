Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Free Report) by 395.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,116 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.