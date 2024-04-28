Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,633 Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 260,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 125,976 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,194,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,018,000 after acquiring an additional 630,543 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,200,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

See Also

