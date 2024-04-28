Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,244 Shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 239.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JEQ opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

