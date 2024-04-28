Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Up 145.5% in April

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the March 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 208.0 days.
Woolworths Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. Woolworths Group has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $26.79.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
