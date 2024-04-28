Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Up 145.5% in April

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the March 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 208.0 days.

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. Woolworths Group has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

