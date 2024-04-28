XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of XBP Europe

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XBP Europe stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,601,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,990,000. XBP Europe makes up 7.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 80.22% of XBP Europe at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

XBP Europe Price Performance

Shares of XBP opened at $1.50 on Friday. XBP Europe has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $47.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

