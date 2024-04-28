Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Up 64.7% in April

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.60. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 162.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

