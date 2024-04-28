XPO (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Down to $118.25

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $118.25, but opened at $106.51. XPO shares last traded at $106.67, with a volume of 1,030,948 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.65.

Get XPO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,252,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 527.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 90,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of XPO by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.