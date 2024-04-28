Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,577. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $256.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.73 and a 200-day moving average of $214.87. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $143.95 and a one year high of $272.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

