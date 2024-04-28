Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

Insider Activity

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

