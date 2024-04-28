Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 437.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 14.9% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $13,801,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $3,212,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX stock opened at $302.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.25 and a 200-day moving average of $234.88. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.24 and a fifty-two week high of $335.25.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

