Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,163 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 122.2% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.6 %

BABA opened at $75.55 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.