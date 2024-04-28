Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,619,000 after acquiring an additional 331,019 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,897,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,321,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,732,000 after acquiring an additional 105,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $44.00 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

