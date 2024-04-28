Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Fabrinet worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,017,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,195,000 after purchasing an additional 174,945 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after purchasing an additional 159,037 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after purchasing an additional 369,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 496,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FN. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.57.

Fabrinet stock opened at $175.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $229.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.19.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

