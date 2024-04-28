Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,098,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PRI opened at $213.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.84 and a 200-day moving average of $222.79. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.00 and a 52 week high of $256.56.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

